Today is the official launch of the much publicized German national synod, an event which was announced last December in a shocking press release from the German bishops’ conference. The purpose of the two-year synodal process is to reevaluate Church teaching on sexual morality, and already they have agreed on changes to teachings on divorce […]
See the story at the Washington Examiner:
Introducing a new section of NewWalden . . .
Doctrinal Change in Amoris Laetitia? Pardon the use of an apocalyptic mixed metaphor, but Amoris Laetitia has been at the epicenter of a giant firestorm of controversy since its publication in 2016, the fundamental question being this: The Catholic News Agency was first out of the gate to defend AL. On the very day that […]
In a departure from the usual NewWalden fare, I just couldn’t not post anything about what I saw on Twitter just now. Ann Coulter shared a brief two-minute video from 60 Minutes about the Jeffrey Epstein death. There are a number of facts that appear to be inconsistent with the suicide hypothesis, but the last […]
A Brief Recap If you follow NewWalden, you know that I’ve been covering the publication of a new book by the Vatican’s Pontifical Biblical Commission. Based on excerpts published in la Repubblica, I concluded—I believe fairly and accurately—that the new Vatican book calls into question the Church’s (and Bible’s) perennial teaching on the immorality and […]
December has been a rockier month than normal for the Catholic Church, which is saying a lot, given the general rockiness of the past twenty years.
An official Vatican website is reporting the publication of a new book commissioned by the Pontifical Biblical Commission that appears to expose Pope Francis as a full-blown heretic and apostate: This comes from the beginning of the article: A new book-length study by the Pontifical Biblical Commission examines the Scriptural understanding of the human being. […]
The German bishops have formally rejected the constant teachings of the Catholic faith on sexual morality, teachings that go all the way back to the Apostles and Sacred Scripture. At least that appears to be the case based on a press release from the German Bishop’s Conference of December 5th. LifeSite News has done an […]
The good cardinal was referring of course to the worship of Pachamama in St. Peter’s during the Amazon synod. I’ve previously written about this here and here. Burke is asking for people to do penance in reparation for this idolatry, as you can see from the tweet below. He specifically identified yesterday as the day […]
The year has just flown by; already we are into the first week of Advent. I wanted to share with you some spiritual opportunities in the local area happening in the next couple of days, beginning this Friday, 12/6/19: Day of Reparation on Friday For those of you who may not know, some exorcists in […]
At the Mass for the opening of the Amazon Synod on October 6th, Pope Francis commented on the recent outbreak of fires in the Amazon rainforest. This is not surprising, given that biblically-minded Christians might be wondering whether the worst Amazon inferno in a decade was a sign of God’s displeasure with the Pope Francis […]
