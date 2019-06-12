See the story at the Washington Examiner:
Introducing a new section of NewWalden . . .
An official Vatican website is reporting the publication of a new book commissioned by the Pontifical Biblical Commission that appears to expose Pope Francis as a full-blown heretic and apostate: This comes from the beginning of the article: A new book-length study by the Pontifical Biblical Commission examines the Scriptural understanding of the human being. […]
The good cardinal was referring of course to the worship of Pachamama in St. Peter’s during the Amazon synod. I’ve previously written about this here and here. Burke is asking for people to do penance in reparation for this idolatry, as you can see from the tweet below. He specifically identified yesterday as the day […]
The year has just flown by; already we are into the first week of Advent. I wanted to share with you some spiritual opportunities in the local area happening in the next couple of days, beginning this Friday, 12/6/19: Day of Reparation on Friday For those of you who may not know, some exorcists in […]
At the Mass for the opening of the Amazon Synod on October 6th, Pope Francis commented on the recent outbreak of fires in the Amazon rainforest. This is not surprising, given that biblically-minded Christians might be wondering whether the worst Amazon inferno in a decade was a sign of God’s displeasure with the Pope Francis […]
Synopsis: In this follow-up to part 1, I talk about my recent conversation with Patrick Coffin. Patrick and I get into the subject matter of part 1 and also move into the topic of part 2, (this article) which is this: How is Pope Francis promoting the heretical theology of the late twentieth century—the very […]
“Faith and Science: Conflict or Confluence?” This is a BIG QUESTION. Patrick Coffin and I dig into this subject in our conversation , which you can find here: I have much more to say about this subject in an upcoming post. Stay tuned!
I felt that I needed to respond to some criticisms of Pope St. John Paul II.
