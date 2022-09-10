Religious Schools Won’t Survive the Reset

Our Christian Schools Are in Danger

If you have any stake at all in Christian education, please read this. It may be the most important article you read for a long time. Do you make employment decisions for a private school, or, in any way, share responsibility for the governance of a private school? You could be facing a mountain of devastating lawsuits in a year’s time.

Or perhaps you are a Christian parent scrupulously saving your money to send your children to the local Christian school that will give your kids the same quality education you received as a child. All your planning and saving will be for nothing if, in a year’s time, that hefty tuition bill comes with mandatory “Drag Queen Story Hour” in the school library.

Call it “Build Back Better”—or “The Great Reset”— or “The New Liberal Order.” It goes by different names, but it comes down to the same dangerous thing—an intolerant leftist movement that seeks to destroy any person or institution that dares to oppose their global agenda. It’s an agenda of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and LGBT indoctrination. America’s schools are a prime target, and the biggest secret is that, in a year’s time, the First Amendment will no longer protect our religious institutions—schools, churches, and hospitals will all be left vulnerable. I’m going to break it all down for you in this article—the threat and what we can do about it. Let’s start with our public schools to better understand the threat we face. Tragically, their present condition foretells the future of Christian institutions unless we can successfully repel this Leftist juggernaut.

Public Education as Leftist Indoctrination Camps

If there was a silver lining to the Covid lockdowns, it was the fact that Zoom sessions brought classroom instruction into America’s homes and gave millions of moms and dads a front-row seat to what was really going on in our schools. And they didn’t like what they saw. Teachers were spending valuable classroom time indoctrinating students with extreme leftist ideology like “Critical Race Theory” and “Queer Theory.” Without parental knowledge or consent, young children were being taught that boys could be girls and vice versa. Young children were being encouraged to explore their sexuality and their gender.

The aftermath was predictable. Sane American parents headed for the local school boards to give them hell. They demanded that unbalanced teachers stop grooming their kids with pornographic literature.

Democrat Response

The school boards were not happy about the justified parental outrage visited upon them. So their national organization sent a letter to the White House, which referred to complaining parents as “domestic terrorists.” They later apologized, but not before Merrick Garland had instructed the FBI to investigate the aggrieved parents, who were now being treated as “terrorists” for having justified concerns about the education of their children.

Conservatives Take Cover

But parents refused to be intimidated. They continue, today, to stand up to their school boards and demand that they have a say in their children’s education. They want no part of a radical and psychotic ideology that teaches kids that boys can be girls and girls can be boys. The furor over pornographic literature in schools and sex education classes that teach kids how to masturbate and use sex toys has led to a nationwide backlash in conservative states. U.S.News reported that, as of last April, twenty states have passed legislation banning LGBT indoctrination in public schools. The movement was kicked off in Florida when Governor Ron DeSantis signed what the Democrats disparage as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. In truth, the bill is actually quite modest. It affects only grades K through 3:

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate.” Daily Wire: “What’s Actually In Florida’s So-Called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill?”

Thus, the “discriminatory” bill means that teachers have to wait all the way until fourth grade before they can tell Johnny he might actually be a girl—hardly a resounding victory for conservatives and Christians. And yet, Biden’s education secretary didn’t like the bill, calling it “hateful.” And he reminded Floridians that Title IX infractions against LGBT discrimination will result in loss of federal funding: [It was only last year that Biden’s Department of Education issued a statement affirming explicitly that Title IX prohibitions against sex discrimination include protections for all LGBT students as well.]

“The Department of Education has made clear that all schools receiving federal funding must follow federal civil rights law, including Title IX’s protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.” US News: “‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debate Makes Inroads Beyond Florida”

LGBT Tsunami Coming Soon!

Beyond our schools, other institutions are preparing for the LGBT dictatorship that Democrats are implementing. NBC News reports that conservative states have begun passing legislation to protect medical professionals, giving them the right to deny gender transitioning that violates their conscience and religious beliefs. The article quotes one LGBT advocate who complains that they are unable to impose their ideologies on Catholic hospitals:

Pizer said the issue is becoming more prominent and contentious as Catholic-affiliated institutions control an increasing proportion of the U.S. hospital system. As NBC News reported recently, more than 1 in 7 U.S. hospital patients are cared for in Catholic facilities. Source: “More than 1 in 8 LGBTQ people live in states where doctors can refuse to treat them“—NBC News

Democrats Are Attacking Religious Freedom

What is clear from the NBC story is that LGBT advocates view religious freedom as an obstacle to their political goals. And Democrats are listening. House Democrats recently introduced a “Transgender Bill of Rights” that seeks to curtail religious freedom protections:

The bill “explicitly clarif[ies] that it is illegal to discriminate on the basis of…gender identity or sex characteristics in public accommodations and services on religious grounds…” Source: “Far-Left Democrats Propose ‘Transgender Bill of Rights’”—Breitbart

Pope Francis Is the Most Powerful LGBT Ally

What should be very clear to you by now is that Democrats are serious about undermining our Constitutional rights as parents and as religious people in order to further their political aims. But the First Amendment is a powerful protection, which is why Democrats have confined themselves to public institutions and merely lament that there isn’t more they can do to force private religious institutions to bow down to their gods.

But all of that is about to change. I’ve been warning about Pope Francis now for more than three years when I first published my book Confronting the Pope of Suspicion. It was there that I showed how the pope’s book Amoris Laetitia was in truth a gay liberation document. With the notable exceptions of John Zmirak, Jason Jones, and Patrick Coffin, nobody believed me. Then, only six months after my book’s publication, the German bishops announced the creation of their national synod to overturn Church doctrine on homosexuality. They cited Amoris Laetitia as their justification for accepting homosexuality as natural and not sinful, and in doing so, they completely vindicated my research. Other influential Catholics high up in the pope’s inner circle made similar statements, including Cardinal Hollerich, the pope’s choice to lead the current global synod. It has just been reported that the Irish Bishops’ Conference has submitted its synodal report to Hollerich and that it follows the German agenda in calling for the acceptance of homosexuality.

“I’m Sorry, but LGBT Equality Violates My Religious Beliefs”

I’ve been at pains here to show how the the threat of LGBT fascism is being taken very seriously from many quarters in conservative America, like public school parents and medical professionals. But, as Charlie Kirk recently pointed out to James Lindsay at a TPUSA conference, religious institutions are unaware of, and unprepared for the persecution that is coming to them. No doubt this is due, in part, to overconfidence in the First Amendment. It’s a confidence that may have been warranted in the past. But all of that is about to change. And the synod happening now in the Catholic Church is a big part of the fascist revolution that will unravel the Church’s Constitutional protections. Let me explain.

In an impromptu interview, the relator general of the international synod, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, stated that the synod may produce a change of teaching on sexual morality, no longer teaching that homosexuality is sinful or disordered. This is much more than a possibility. It is an inevitability, as I warned in my book, Confronting the Pope of Suspicion and in numerous articles and interviews. Of course, if this happens, it will not actually change anything because no one, not even the pope, has the authority to change the laws of God. But it will change the way secular courts interpret the First Amendment and religious liberty. When this happens, it will wreak havoc on our institutions.

Ask yourself, for instance, how a Catholic school will be able continue to teach that homosexuality is a sin if the Church, through the synodal process, claims to have abandoned that teaching and now accepts homosexuality? How will a Catholic school retain the right to fire an openly LGBT teacher who teaches students that “it’s okay to be gay”? If the LGBT teacher sues for unlawful discrimination, what will the school’s defense be? How can they say that the acceptance of homosexuality violates their religious beliefs if Pope Francis “changes” those religious beliefs? The school will find that the First Amendment no longer protects them. Secular, left-leaning courts will say that, although, in the past, the Catholic Church once condemned homosexuality, now it no longer does so. After losing lawsuit after lawsuit, Catholic schools will be forced to abandon the true teachings of Christ. Or they will be sued into bankruptcy.

And then the floodgates will break. There will be no stopping LGBT students and families from pouring into Catholic schools. Every opening on the faculty and staff will receive an LGBT applicant. And why not? It will be the most lucrative business in town—suing Catholic schools and hospitals for discrimination. If you doubt that this is exactly where things are headed, then you haven’t been paying attention to Fr. James Martin and friends, who have accused Catholic schools of discrimination against LGBT people and have sided with gays in their discrimination lawsuits against Catholic institutions.

350+ theologians and church leaders have now endorsed our statement supporting LGBTQ non-discrimination. Take a look and add your name here: https://t.co/7Xhx6oz5FM #AHomeForAll pic.twitter.com/TrObTAwecp — New Ways Ministry (@NewWaysMinistry) August 12, 2021

LGBT Activists Will Not Stop With the Catholic Church

When gay equality is finally imposed on the Catholic Church by Pope Francis, sometime following the conclusion of the international synod, it will leave all Catholic institutions vulnerable. The First Amendment will no longer protect us from discrimination lawsuits. But other Christian churches will be affected too. Gay activists will say, “If the oldest and biggest Church can see the errors and bigotry of the Bible, so should all Christian churches. As I previously wrote:

The movement away from Biblical revelation by the Catholic Church will certainly be seized upon by gay activists to discredit all traditional Christian denominations. They will say that Christians have been hiding behind their Bibles to justify slavery and racism for centuries and that Christian condemnations of homosexuality today are equally spurious. They will say that traditional Christian teachings on homosexuality are discriminatory and that the First Amendment doesn’t protect bigotry and hate. And they will say it in courtrooms with their lawyers—and with the pope as their star witness. —Source: “How the Vax Debate Follows a Dark and Predictable Script for Christians”

“Nearly 200 religious colleges deemed ‘unsafe’ for LGBTQ students…”

Already, various Christian and Jewish schools are being tarred as “unsafe and discriminatory” for their Biblical views of marriage and sexuality. The Religion News Service just published a list of the “worst offenders” from an organization called “Campus Pride.” Here it is:

Among the campuses that made “The Worst List:” Azusa Pacific University, an interdenominational Christian school in Southern California; Baylor University, a Baptist school in Waco, Texas; George Fox University, a Quaker institution in Newberg, Oregon; Yeshiva University, a Modern Orthodox Jewish school in New York City; and Liberty University, a Baptist institution in Lynchburg, Virginia. Source: “The Worst List” —Religion News Service

What Is to Be Done?

There can be no doubting that the Left has declared war on religious people and institutions. It’s a war that will be waged, for the most part, in our courtrooms, which means that the First Amendment continues to be our surest means of defense. But the Catholic Church’s current international synod poses the greatest threat to that defense if it declares that Biblical teachings on homosexuality are primitive and discriminatory. Such a conclusion will make it quite difficult for Catholics to declare in court that homosexuality violates their religious beliefs. Therefore, it is of the utmost urgency that we stop the synod from making any such heretical declaration.

History may help us here. Historically, councils and synods have been used to depose heretical bishops. And already, bishops from around the world have stepped forward to condemn the German heresy. It is of paramount importance that we get the American bishops on board. At their fall conference this November, it is imperative that they issue a statement condemning the German LGBT heresies. If the American bishops do nothing, we risk losing all of our institutions and our families to the gay fascists.

