Illumination of Conscience? What’s That??

This is a post for the McDonald’s Synod. A question has arisen from the Private Revelations Working Group about an event called the “Illumination of Conscience.” They seem to think that this is going to happen very soon. Most of the members of the group confess to no knowledge of any such occurrence. The distinguished member from NewWalden added that he believed that he had read that, if any such occurrence does take place in the future, it is supposed to happen after the Great Tribulation.

New Walden takes no position on unapproved private revelations. Our official policy is to “wait and see what the Church decides.” Also New Walden has done no research on the question of the so-called “illumination of conscience.” What we will say is that the idea comes from the unapproved apparitions at Garabandal. We do not know whether there is any other mention of such a future event in approved private revelations. To our knowledge, Garabandal is the sole source of this piece of prophecy.

We will also say that there has been much speculation this year, ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; apparently, this is connected to the prophecy in the minds of many prophecy sleuths. We at New Walden put forward two excerpts from another website which claims to have a better understanding of this prophecy.

This first excerpt is the basis for thinking that the “Great Tribulation” is supposed to take place first:

The Prophecies of Garabandal

According to the visionaries, after a period of tribulation, the Warning and Miracle will occur in the same year. Conchita has described the Warning as a “correction of conscience” during which everyone in the world will be given a revelation of the state of their souls before God. We will see the consequences of our sins and will feel sorrow for them. The Warning will be a moment of great grace for mankind, a true penetration of the Holy Spirit into our inmost hearts, but it will be a traumatic event when we recognize the gravity of our sins and our distance from God. https://catholicstand.com/garabandal-are-the-prophecies-about-to-be-fulfilled/

This next excerpt, however, clearly states that a great chastisement takes place after the “illumination”:

The prophecies refer to a period of tribulation for the world during which a Warning will be given to all of mankind simultaneously. Within a year of the Warning, a Miracle will occur in Garabandal which will leave a visible sign for all to see. Following the Miracle, if humanity still fails to turn to the Lord, there will be a fearful Chastisement on a global scale. https://catholicstand.com/garabandal-are-the-prophecies-about-to-be-fulfilled/

