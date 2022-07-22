NC ACTION: Tell Senator Tillis to Defend Marriage!

The “Respect for Marriage Act,” which just passed the House earlier this week, seeks to defend gay marriage by banning states from passing laws that protect traditional marriage. It now goes to the Senate where it will need Republican support if it is to become law. But as the Blaze is reporting it already has some Republican support, including the senator from North Carolina, Thom Tillis:

It remains unclear how many Senate Republicans would vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, but it appears at least two will. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is a co-sponsor of the Senate version and will vote for it. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) also told CNN reporter Manu Raju he “probably will” vote for the measure when Democrats bring it forward. The Blaze

Tell Tillis to Do the Right Thing!

Here at New Walden we have been warning about the erosion of our religious liberty, and the codification of Obergefell represents another nail in the coffin. You can use the link in the tweet below to access the Family Research Council. They have an excellent platform for political action and contacting politicians.

Natural marriage is part of the very fabric of a free society. Our nation’s laws should be shaped by what is best for society as a whole and especially for children.



Tell your elected officials to not redefine marriage: https://t.co/zVFGjc5Nbc pic.twitter.com/UYHNEVKC59 — FRCAction (@FRCAction) July 21, 2022 https://frc.quorum.us/campaign/41610/

Share this: Print

