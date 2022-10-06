More Christians Arrested by FBI

New Walden previously reported that pro-life activist Mark Houck was arrested in an early morning raid on his home by thirty FBI agents. Yesterday, Life News reported that a second pro-lifer, Chet Gallagher, also had his home raided by the FBI. On top of that, the Department of Justice announced yesterday in a press release that arrest warrants have been issued to eleven more pro-life advocates for allegedly violating the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinical Entrances Act).

Above: (1) DOJ press release; (2) Chet Gallagher

According to the Life News report, the warrants follow the same pattern as Mark Houck’s. The warrants appear to come from old cases that were, in one way or another, dropped or dismissed because they were baseless. As I described in the podcast below, these people are political prisoners. And I argued that cities and states should not be cooperating with this tyranny. If Democrats can use sanctuary cities to protect illegal immigrants, then Republicans should be able to do the same to protect Christians and conservatives. New Walden will continue to follow this story.

