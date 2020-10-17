FACT CHECK—Trump Has Denounced White Supremacy a Gazillion Times

[ABOVE PHOTO CREDIT: SCREENSHOT]

For the umpteenth time, Trump was asked to denounce White supremacy— most recently, Thursday night, by Savannah Guthrie:

Guthrie: “You seem hesitant to answer the question.”

Trump — in no uncertain terms — tells @SavannahGuthrie: "I denounce white supremacy."



Guthrie tells him he's dodging the question. 🤔



Good for @realDonaldTrump for calling out the press.pic.twitter.com/GwFa84pgGx — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) October 16, 2020

The repetition of the question creates an insinuation that Trump hasn’t answered the question before, that he avoids the question because Trump is trying to hide the fact that he is a racist.

This whole ugly and dishonest charade was instigated by Chris Wallace. In the first debate, Wallace introduced the topic of race by mentioning, yet again, the slanderous canard that Trump called Charlottesville racists “very fine people.” Here’s the clip. All you need to see is the first two to three minutes:

Trump Condemns Charlottesville:

Here is what Trump actually said about Charlottesville:

Trump Condemns Charlottesville Racists

Trump’s “very fine people” comment:

“Very fine people” statement—shorter version:

I’m not a journalist but apparently I have to do what “journalists” won’t.https://t.co/bqHx1uuYvl pic.twitter.com/jnpxw1cVOC — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 30, 2020

Here’s the bottom line. Chris Wallace knows that Trump never called racists “very fine people.” To build that slander into a debate question constituted a grave violation of personal and journalistic ethics. Right before our eyes, Wallace promoted slanderous Fake News intended to harm the president. Trump had every reason to be angry.

“Will you denounce White supremacy?”

Wallace also asked Trump if he would denounce White supremacy. Many astute observers remembered that Wallace asked Trump the very same question in 2016. Did Wallace forget the very clear and direct answer that Trump gave him the first time around? This clip will refresh your memory and hopefully open some eyes:

2016: Trump denounced white supremacy to Chris Wallace



2020: Chris Wallace tries the same HOAX, this time talking over Trump



See it for yourself. It was a setup by Racist Hoaxer Chris Wallace! pic.twitter.com/BbxsJs2BTI — Ali 🇺🇸 #JoeBidenIsSick (@ali) September 30, 2020

A Democrat Plan to Slander the President

Since that first debate, one Democrat after another has jumped on the bandwagon to spread false and damaging lies against President Trump. Kamala Harris did it in her debate with Mike Pence:

John Roberts tried the same thing at the White House:

The media are so desperate to paint @realDonaldTrump as a "white supremacist," it seems they are just going to ask the same question every day until the election.@PressSec handled these biased, agenda-driven "reporters" like a champ. pic.twitter.com/Qd6si1yPqh — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 1, 2020

Roberts didn’t like the fact that people were openly mocking him for his bullheaded histrionics:

Hahaha John Roberts from Fox News is really upset that people are making fun of him on Twitter for asking a really stupid question about a media-fuelled “white supremacist” panic. pic.twitter.com/oFdv64c6y5 — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) October 1, 2020

Is that all they got?

That’s not a complete list of all of the president’s calumniators. I could have also mentioned Cory Booker who made the same racist defamations during Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings. In fact, I’m not sure that a complete list of slanderers is possible. For, as far as I can tell, there is not one single Democrat in the media or politics who possesses enough of a moral compass to condemn the shameful lies being told about our president.

What conclusion should we draw from this? My conclusion is this. If Trump really were as awful as the Democrats claim, they wouldn’t need to resort to lies. Meanwhile, the revelations pouring out about Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and the Obama administration are too numerous to count at this point.

I leave you with a fine compilation of the many instances that Trump denounced White supremacy. I hope they are “declarative” enough for John Roberts.😂 😂 😂 😂

Here is a compilation of @realDonaldTrump condemning white supremacy at least 17 times. pic.twitter.com/nttX9vvVtw — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) October 1, 2020

