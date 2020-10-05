Update on the President, 10/5/20, #2—”HE’S BACK!” President Trump Is Leaving Hospital

Update, 10/5/20, #2

President Trump has just confirmed he will be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center this evening at 6:30 p.m. God, bless the president!

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Doctor says: “HE’S BACK!!!!”

Doctor Sean Conley on President @realDonaldTrump: "He’s back." pic.twitter.com/8qS6DXpAkE — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 5, 2020

On the Lighter Side

Update, 10/5/20, #1

It was announced yesterday that the president has improved so much that he might get to return to the White House today. And Trump’s videos show a strong and healthy man eager to get back to work leading this country. Here is Trump’s video from early yesterday evening:

In the video, Trump expresses his gratitude for all the patriots that came out to the hospital to show their support for him. And he hinted that he would be giving them a big surprise. Indeed, he made good on the promise:

President @realDonaldTrump drives by his supporters at Walter Reed!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VoiAVPleTf — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 4, 2020

I love this man. I don't care what anything thinks. pic.twitter.com/f5EiM504X5 — Austin Ruse / Trump rocks Covid (@austinruse) October 5, 2020

In addition to a personal visit from the president, the crowd of well-wishers were also treated to pizza and dessert. President Trump ordered hundreds of boxes of pizza to be delivered to the crowd:

@realDonaldTrump is giving pizzas and food to "peaceful protestors", Dems are giving bricks and molotov cocktails to "peaceful protestors"!!! 🤔🤔🤔 — Conservative (@NoKneeling2020) October 5, 2020

Next came the chocolate:

You'll never see this video footage on CNN, but this is just who @realDonaldTrump is… 👇https://t.co/QQfG4VNFb1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 4, 2020

Massive Rally in NEW YORK CITY!!!

But the outpouring of love and support for President Trump was not confined to Walter Reed Medical Center. The video below shows a HUGE Trump rally in the middle of New York City:

This is in New York City 😯 pic.twitter.com/gTrI5z9FDK — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 4, 2020

Zogby Poll

A Trump rally in deep blue NYC??? These few anecdotes suggest a national trend. Post-COVID and post-debate, Trump appears to be gaining steam. The latest Zogby Poll seems to confirm this:

New Poll Taken After Trump's Hospitalization Shows Movement Media Didn't Anticipate https://t.co/tI0IiqeTnU — RedState (@RedState) October 4, 2020

Stay tuned to NW for any developments in this story.

Update, 10/4/20

Yesterday afternoon, Jon Cooper, a long-time Democratic operative, warned us of the president’s imminent death:

I don’t want to be alarmist, but a GOP source just told me this: “Trump’s condition is serious. He can go either way. Despite all the meds and the presidential care, they could lose him within 3 to 4 days. They’re trying to make his condition look good to reassure his base.” — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 3, 2020

Here is Donald Trump speaking from the the presidential suite at Walter Reed Medical Center later the same day:

I would say that reports of the president’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. Please keep the president and first lady in your prayers.

Share this: Print

