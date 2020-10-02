NEWSFLASH—President and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

[PHOTO CREDIT: By The White House from Washington, DC – President Trump and the First Lady in India, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the home of Mahatma Gandhi, Feb. 24, 2020. Public Domain.]

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Early this morning, the president announced through Twitter that he and the first lady have contracted coronavirus. I have included many prayer intentions for the president and his wife in my morning prayer, and, given that today is the feast of the

Guardian Angels, I’ve been sending out Mayday and SOS signals to them as well.

Today also happens to be Friday, which is supposed to be a day of penance and fasting in the Church. I would urge all of the Church’s Trump-supporters to make an extra effort today by giving up some comforts and putting more elbow grease into their ascetical efforts.

And lift your prayers up for President Trump and First Lady Melania!

NewWalden will be updating this report as more details become available.

