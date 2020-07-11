MAJOR ST. LOUIS DEVELOPMENT: WARRANT SERVED ON MCCLOSKEYS

IN A MAJOR DEVELOPMENT IN ST. LOUIS, THE MCCLOSKEY COUPLE WHO DEFENDED THEMSELVES AGAINST A LARGE MOB HAVE BEEN SERVED WITH A WARRANT AND HAD THEIR FIREARMS SEIZED ACCORDING TO A REPORT FROM FOX NEWS.

NewWalden previously reported that the McCloskeys defended their lives and property when a mob of 500 people broke down a private gate and trespassed onto private property, coming dangerously close to the McCloskey home.

In a stunning development, Fox News is reporting that, last night, police served a warrant at the McCloskey home and seized at least one of their firearms. Shannon Bream interviewed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for the story.

And What About the St. Louis Gang That Beat Up a Catholic Prayer Group?

During the Bream interview, the Missouri AG also gave an update on another NewWalden report. Remember this story?

According to AG Schmitt, the very same prosecutor that issued a warrant on the McCloskeys has taken no action against “Blue Umbrella Man” and his gang. That prosecutor is Democrat Kim Gardner. This is Schmitt from the interview:

There were peaceful folks praying at the base of that statue who were assaulted, and those folks haven’t been charged with anything, so again, Kim Gardner’s track record is certainly suspect.” Missouri AG Eric Schmitt on Fox News

Here is the full interview. Watch the whole thing. This story will be updated by NewWalden, so stay tuned for developments.

In St Louis, when you defend yourself, the local prosecutor goes after you in a disgusting abuse of power. The Missouri AG weighs in on FOX News at Night as the McCloskey family is under siege. pic.twitter.com/2OG3jj5yA7 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 11, 2020

Share this: Print

