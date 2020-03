March 9, 2020: Livestream of Corey Feldman’s documentary on Hollywood pedophilia

You need to purchase a ticket for this important event. See the tweet below for details. For more information, see this article.

Q: HOW DO I WATCH #MYTRUTHDOC?

A: ON A PHONE, TABLET, LAPTOP, OR SMART TV DEVICE! Q: HOW DO I GET A TICKET? A: ON 2-22-2020 I VISIT https://t.co/7g3YqIvUPj & BUY IT 4 $20 Q: HOW DO I USE MY TICKET? A: ON 3-9-20 I GO https://t.co/7g3YqIvUPj @ 8 PM (PST) & INPUT MY E TICKET CODE 🤟🏼 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 7, 2020

March 26, 2020: Lecture at NC State

The lecture is sponsored by the Thomistic Institute. The speaker is Dr. James Madden of Benedictine College. The question about neuroscience and free will is approached from a Catholic perspective.

April 4, 2020: All-day symposium on St. John Henry Newman at Duke

April 18, 2020: IBT Catholic Conference at NC State

