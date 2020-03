A novena for Cardinal Pell starts tonight in preparation for his court appeal, which is set to start March 11th. Please join your prayers to fellow Catholics around the world in praying for a fair trial and justice for Cardinal Pell.

See the novena below:

Please join Catholics around the world praying this special novena for the exoneration and freedom of Cardinal Pell



From Tuesday 3rd March until Wednesday 11th March, the first day of his High Court appeal pic.twitter.com/Lpmtjo5dbk — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) March 2, 2020

