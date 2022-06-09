MUST SEE VIDEO: LGBT “Pastor” Gets Immediate Response From God

Brandan Robertson is a well known fixture across social media. I had a tussle with him on Twitter a couple years back, and he blocked me. In this 30-second video, he manages to sum up the Global Reset agenda for Christianity: IT WILL BE LGBT-INCLUSIVE. The Scriptural teaching that homosexuality is a sin manifests Christian “selfishness,” Brandan tells us, and Christians must learn to die to self. In fact, as Robertson gaysplains to us, Christians have a lot to learn from gay people about “dying to self and new life . . . ” Then God interrupts him. See for yourself:

“LET’S GO BRANDAN!”

