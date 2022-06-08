Bulletin: Assassination Attempt on Kavanaugh Thwarted

At approximately 1:50 am this morning, an armed man with a California driver’s license was arrested outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home. Sources are reporting that the suspect told authorities he was upset about the leaked Supreme Court document and that he planned to kill the Supreme Court justice. Details are just coming in now. As news sources have already reported, it is a federal crime to protest outside a judge’s private residence in order to intimidate them and influence a court case. But the laws are not being enforced, and the conservative justices are in danger because of this. And, as some news sources are reporting, some liberals have been calling for this kind of intimidation of conservatives:

BIDEN and his leftist allies encourage illegal intimidation of Supreme Court justices and now THIS happens! Man with weapon detained near Brett Kavanaugh’s home https://t.co/q9fIPQrZv5 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 8, 2022

Psaki Encourages Federal Crimes Against SC Justices

Less than a month ago 👇 https://t.co/KCAK47CunM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2022

And the NY Times

Remember that time, a couple days ago, when a NYT reporter was urging people to get even more confrontational with scotus justices?https://t.co/pSJeoRoCBH — Jim McCarthy (@JMacNYC) June 8, 2022

Share this: Print

