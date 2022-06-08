Bulletin: Assassination Attempt on Kavanaugh Thwarted

At approximately 1:50 am this morning, an armed man with a California driver’s license was arrested outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home. Sources are reporting that the suspect told authorities he was upset about the leaked Supreme Court document and that he planned to kill the Supreme Court justice. Details are just coming in now. As news sources have already reported, it is a federal crime to protest outside a judge’s private residence in order to intimidate them and influence a court case. But the laws are not being enforced, and the conservative justices are in danger because of this. And, as some news sources are reporting, some liberals have been calling for this kind of intimidation of conservatives: