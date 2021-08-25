Dispatch—August 25, 2021: Jason Jones Discusses Covid

“I really didn’t think I would make it.”

The end of summer vacation over at the Gravino household got busy with teenager driving lessons, wisdom teeth, and college campus visits around the country. So I got behind on my blogging and the news. I just learned that Jason Jones and his wife and kids all came down with a bad case of Covid. He opposes the abortion-tainted vaccine and explains his thoughts about the disease in a most enlightening interview with John Zmirak. Please take a moment to read this great interview. It will give you a fresh perspective:

