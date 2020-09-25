Discarded Mail-in Ballots Discovered Around the Country

Two trays of undelivered mail that included election ballots were discovered in a ditch near Appleton, Wisconsin.

And yesterday, the Justice Department announced that an investigation is under way into the discovery of nine ballots that were found discarded in Scranton, PA. They were from a military base and had been opened before being discarded. Seven of those ballots are confirmed to have been cast for President Trump. We don’t know about two of the ballots because election officials sealed them back in envelopes before handing them over to authorities for investigation.

Ask yourself whether it’s fair that an agency whose unions have endorsed Joe Biden should be entrusted with handling ballots across the nation and without any oversight. The answer is obvious. Mail-in ballots are being handled by thousands of people whom no one is watching. Contrast that with in-person voting: Each voter is verified to receive exactly one ballot. The voter himself places the ballot into the ballot box before a witness, and the ballot is automatically counted electronically.

“More Registered Voters Than Eligible”

An important article at The Daily Signal, part of the media division of the Heritage Foundation, cites a House Judiciary Committee staff report that claims there are currently 378 counties in the U.S. where the number of registered voters exceeds the number of those eligible to vote. This is from The Daily Signal:

“This expansive and late shift to all-mail voting will create conditions ripe for election crime, errors, inaccuracy, and delay,” says the staff report from Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., both members of the House Judiciary Committee. Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Nevada have pushed risky policies on mail-in voting and ballot harvesting, a process that allows political operatives to gather ballots from voters, according to the report from Jordan, the committee’s ranking member, and Comer. “If they are successful, Democrats could be sowing the seeds for an unprecedented constitutional crisis,” the report says, citing recent cases. The report notes that voter registration numbers exceed 100% of the eligible voters in 378 counties across the United States. . . . . The House Republicans’ new report notes that two prominent liberal newspapers, The New York Times and The Washington Post, have referred to problems with mail-in ballots.

The article also cited another committee headed by Jimmy Carter which drew similar conclusions about the hazards of mail-in voting:

In 2005, a report by the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker, determined that voting by mail “remain[s] the largest source of potential voter fraud.”

Something Needs to Be Done

We know how to conduct a fair and legitimate election. If we aren’t doing that this time around it is because powerful people don’t want a fair election. So why, exactly, are the Democrats opposed to voter ID laws? And why are they pushing for mail-in voting?

Do you want to vote for that—rigged elections?

