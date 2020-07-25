St. Louis Shows That Intervention Is Necessary and Effective

McCloskey Update

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple seen around the world as they defended themselves from a large and dangerous mob, have both been charged with “felony unlawful use of a weapon” according to a report from Fox News. In an interview with Shannon Bream, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt called the decision to prosecute the McCloskeys by the Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner “a political prosecution.” Schmitt is intervening to get the charges dropped. Mike Parson, Missouri’s Republican governor, has stated he’s ready to grant a pardon to the McCloskeys according to the same Fox News report:

“Kim Gardner’s action toward the McCloskeys is outrageous,” he wrote on Twitter Monday. “Even worse, the Circuit Attorney’s office has admitted there is a backlog of cases and dozens of homicides that haven’t been prosecuted, yet she has accelerated this case forward.” Statement by Missouri Governor Mike Parson

“Blue Umbrella Man” Update

In previous dispatches, NW reported on the St. Louis Catholic prayer group that was attacked by “Blue Umbrella Man” after local politicians and media had published inciteful defamations that labeled the prayer group a KKK meeting.

And in a previous Fox News interview, also reported here at NW, AG Eric Schmitt criticized St Louis Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for taking no action against Blue Umbrella Man before issuing unjust warrants against the law-abiding McCloskeys. Here’s an important clip from that interview:

In St Louis, when you defend yourself, the local prosecutor goes after you in a disgusting abuse of power. The Missouri AG weighs in on FOX News at Night as the McCloskey family is under siege. pic.twitter.com/2OG3jj5yA7 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 11, 2020

The Public Pressure Worked

The public shaming of Kim Gardner for the abuse of her office achieved a just effect. She finally issued a warrant for the arrest of Blue Umbrella Man (Terrence Page). And it is almost certain that no such justice would have been realized without the public pressure from that Fox News interview, for, as has been reported by multiple sources, hundreds of violent looters and rioters have been released without charges, and scores more have never even been arrested.

Conservative Activist Michelle Malkin Attacked on Stage

If rioters and other criminals are not going to be jailed, the mayhem will go on indefinitely, which may actually be the Democrat strategy. This way they can blame Trump and hope to influence what is, for the Left, an unwinnable election. But this is political nihilism with terrible consequences for countless law-abiding citizens. Just this past week, for example, the conservative activist and pundit Michelle Malkin was attacked on stage in Denver when police would not intervene to protect her against Antifa thugs. The police stated that they were under orders to “stand down.”

This is why we need federal intervention like we are seeing in Portland. The riots there are now seven weeks old with no sign of abating without some kind of intervention from the federal government. Democrats in blue cities are endangering citizens by letting violent leftists run wild:

War-like scenes again as federal officers stand guard outside the Portland federal courthouse and are hit with projectiles thrown by rioters. #antifa pic.twitter.com/7GpBsINcJq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2020

Democrats Have Placed Politics Above Public Safety and the Rule of Law

It’s a strange pattern of behavior on display by Democrats in the media and politics that is more commonly found in Third-World countries where judges have a habit of turning up dead in dumpsters. It’s a politics of realpolitik, which eschews principles of any kind—religious, moral, or political—and it has infected the Democratic Party. Fortunately, this November, we have an opportunity to tell the Democrats exactly what we think about their new fondness for fascism.

