15th Century French Cathedral Engulfed in Flames This Morning—Signaling an Unhealthy Western Trend

The historic Cathedral of Nantes of Sts. Peter and Paul went up in flames this morning. Though the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, France has been the target of numerous acts of church vandalism recently. It was just a year ago that Notre-Dame of Paris caught fire.

Same Trend in the United States

Although it is not being widely reported, Catholic churches here in the U.S. have been the targets of vandals all across the country.

More on this developing story later. Stay tuned.

