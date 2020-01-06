Epsteindidntkillhimself

In a departure from the usual NewWalden fare, I just couldn’t not post anything about what I saw on Twitter just now. Ann Coulter shared a brief two-minute video from 60 Minutes about the Jeffrey Epstein death. There are a number of facts that appear to be inconsistent with the suicide hypothesis, but the last one mentioned at the end of the video floored me. The video shows an autopsy photograph of Epstein, and as both people in the video observe, the wounds on the neck are low. A suicide by hanging would leave marks under the jawbone, not low on the neck. Gravity doesn’t work that way. This is very convincing evidence of homicide by strangulation, as the doctor in the video stated. See for yourself.

I definitely think it’s time for an investigation.

Warning: Graphic Video

Compelling! What’s the counter-argument? instead of calling us all conspiracy theorists, how about presenting an autopsy doctor to say, “Nah, I’ve seen this a million times. Here’s how it happens." https://t.co/2TuA1jGca5 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 6, 2020