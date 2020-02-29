The Trial, the Judgment, and the Punishment of Pope Francis—And the World

Although the fact has gone seemingly unnoticed, the truth is that, on April 16, 2016, I posted a prophecy on NewWalden, which was partially fulfilled later that very day. For on that day, a 7.8 earthquake struck Quito, Ecuador, killing nearly a thousand and injuring thousands more. Here is the tweet that I posted on the morning of the 16th:

Why am I writing about this now, given that the original prophecy is almost four years old? The main reason is that, for quite some time, I didn’t understand the meaning of the prophecy, so I was unsure what to say about it. Another reason is that, now that I understand it, I realize that the prophecy is more urgent today than it was when I first posted it. In this post, I am going to explain the basics of the prophecy. Here goes.

First, what you must understand is that, when I say “prophecy,” I mean PROPHECY. The message came to me in a supernatural manner in a private revelation. It was revealed to me that a terrible disaster would occur on April 16, 2016, and I was supposed to communicate that message. However, the message didn’t say that a “7.8 earthquake would strike Quito, Ecuador.” Instead, the message was literally the contents of Ezekiel 5. Without it being said explicitly, I was led to believe that the disaster would be an earthquake. I found Nahum, chapter 1, which included the description of an earthquake, and added it to the beginning of the prophecy. Thus, the prophecy came in distinct parts. The first part is from Nahum. The second part is from Ezekiel 5. The third part is a prayer for God’s mercy from Ps. 57. What I only just realized was that the first two parts denote phases of time. Part 1 from Nahum represents the first phase, which ended back in October with the introduction of Pachamama idolatry in St. Peter’s Basilica. Because Pachamama is the desolating abomination, it ushered in the second phase, which is the Great Tribulation. That’s the bird’s-eye view. Next, I want to take a closer look at each of the two phases. I’ll begin with the prophecy of Nahum, which describes the first phase, which ended last October. The prophecy comes from Nahum 1: 2–6:

2The LORD is a jealous God and avenging, the LORD is avenging and wrathful; the LORD takes vengeance on his adversaries and keeps wrath for his enemies. 3The LORD is slow to anger and of great might, and the LORD will by no means clear the guilty. His way is in whirlwind and storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet. 4He rebukes the sea and makes it dry, he dries up all the rivers; Bashan and Carmel wither, the bloom of Lebanon fades. 5The mountains quake before him, the hills melt; the earth is laid waste before him, the world and all that dwell therein. 6Who can stand before his indignation? Who can endure the heat of his anger? His wrath is poured out like fire, and the rocks are broken asunder by him. RSV

The part in bold describes three distinct punishments from God: drought, earthquakes, and fire. This first phase included the 7.8 earthquake in Quito, and that earthquake is the key to understanding the entire prophecy. So we will begin there. For the longest time it stumped me. What was so special about this quake? Sure it was a large one, but Japan had had an even more catastrophic one with global nuclear radiation implications. Why warn about Quito and not Japan? The other thing is that, while it was a bad quake, neither it, nor even the Japan quake, could compare to the magnitude of destruction described in the prophecy of Ez. 5. The whole thing was a puzzle in my mind.

The mystery began to clear up at a dinner party when the subject turned to Marian apparitions. One of the guests mentioned that there had been a series of apparitions in Quito, Ecuador, 400 years ago. What’s more, they had been approved by the local bishop as worthy of belief. I had never heard this before. When I got home from the party, I looked it up, and what I discovered knocked me out. The four-hundred-year-old prophecy said that the people of the twentieth century and after would be punished by God for their sins. That’s us! Further, Mary’s message specifically named Quito as a place of punishment:

“Woe to the Colony [of Ecuador] in the twentieth century, in which this land will be blameworthy! If souls are not found to appease Divine Justice with their life of immolation and sacrifice, fire will rain from the sky and, by consuming its inhabitants, the land of Ecuador will be purified.” The Story of Our Lady of Good Success and Novena (by Fr. Manuel Sousa Pereira, translated by Fr. Paul Kimball, Dolorosa Press) p. 2

I thought that explained everything, but it didn’t. Nevertheless, it did explain why Quito was the subject of the prophecy. The message that I received for April 16, 2016, was saying that the prophecy of Quito was now being fulfilled:

Quito was receiving the punishment prophesied 400 years ago.

The reason that April 16th looks nothing like Ez. 5 is because that first punishment is only the beginning, for the Quito prophecy of punishment is not confined to Quito. It covers the whole world.

Thus, the message of April 16th was dire: “The Quito prophecy is authentic, and that means more punishment is on the way.”

God’s Divine Judgment—The Second Quito Earthquake

And more punishment did come. On February 22, 2019, another whopping earthquake struck the Quito region, this one measuring 7.5. I only came across this second disaster by accident last summer when I was becoming suspicious about the Amazon synod. The headlines were forecasting many heretical innovations for that synod, and I knew that Ecuador would be a participating nation. Might Ecuador’s participation in a heretical synod signal another impending punishment? I got back to researching the Quito prophecies.

It was then that I discovered the second Quito earthquake. But this second earthquake stood out for two reasons. First, it occurred on the feast of the Chair of Peter. Second, it occurred smack dab in the middle of the pope’s summit on clerical sexual abuse. And then I remembered another aspect of the Quito prophecy. I’ll quote from the book The Story of Our Lady of Good Success and Novena (by Fr. Manuel Sousa Pereira, translated by Fr. Paul Kimball, Dolorosa Press):

“Then she heard the voice of God the Eternal Father who said, ‘This punishment will be for the twentieth century.‘ Above Jesus’ head three swords appeared, and on each it was written, ‘Heresy, blasphemy and impurity.‘ Then the little nun knew all that would happen in this century and afterwards” pp. 1–2

That the second Divine punishment would occur as Pope Francis was conducting a summit on clerical sexual abuse was no coincidence. It was a sign of judgment on the Church. Thus, the “impurity” referred to in the Quito prophecy above includes the sins of the clergy.

The earthquake was a sign of God’s Divine judgment on our generation, just as this was prophesied in the 400-year-old-messages of Quito. A natural question occurred to me. If the second Quito earthquake was a sign of God’s judgment and punishment for the sin of impurity, was the first earthquake a judgment as well? Besides impurity, the Quito prophecy also mentioned heresy and blasphemy. Could the April 16th earthquake have been God’s divine judgment for one of those two sins?

Consider, that, only a week earlier, on April 8, 2016, Pope Francis had published Amoris Laetitia. I’ve written extensively on that document, and you can find those articles on NewWalden’s homepage. Cutting to the chase, the questions of the “dubia” Cardinals pointedly suggested that Amoris was heretical because it rejected the Bible’s inerrant teaching on sexual morality. My book and my articles on the subject agree with the analysis of the “dubia” Cardinals.

Thus, what emerges is a particular interpretation of the April 16th earthquake:

It signaled the fulfillment of the Quito prophecy that our generation would be punished for heresy.

More specifically, it signaled God’s wrathful punishment for the heresy of Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia, for in an unprecedented manner, Amoris denied the moral authority of the Ten Commandments and of Scripture as a whole.

Divine Judgment on Pope Francis

If this interpretation holds true, then a discernible pattern becomes evident. Not only is God passing judgment on the Church and the world, He is passing judgment on Pope Francis himself—first, for the heresies of Amoris Laetitia; second, for his handling of and involvement in the clerical sexual abuse scandal and cover-up. As I demonstrated in my book, the heresies promoted by Francis are the very same ones from the seventies that caused the abuse scandal in the first place. Thus, the reason for God’s wrathful judgment is that His vicar claims to be solving a crisis that he and his allies created in the first place. It’s insult added to injury. It’s like appointing Al Capone to clean up organized crime.

And if this interpretation is correct, then the Quito prophecies are being fulfilled through the pontificate of Pope Francis.

But Quito identified three sins of the twentieth century, and thus far, we have only identified two that Francis is blameworthy for—heresy and impurity. Is Francis also guilty of the third sin named by Quito—blasphemy? Yes.

That took place at the Amazon synod when Pope Francis introduced pagan idol worship in St. Peter’s Basilica. What could be a greater insult to God than to worship false gods in the very Temple of the One, True God? So great a blasphemy was it, in fact, that it has been on God’s mind for thousands of years. The worship of Pachamama during the Amazon synod was, in reality, the desolating abomination that was prophesied in the Old Testament. And it was prophesied by Jesus Himself in the New.

Did God send a punishment for this act of blasphemy as He did for the sins of heresy and impurity? No he didn’t. Instead, He sent THREE PUNISHMENTS to serve as signs of His Divine and Wrathful Judgment on the entire world. All three of them were catastrophic fires, two of which were described as “unprecedented” and “apocalyptic” by the secular media.

What was one of the causes blamed for these fires? Drought. Drought. Earthquakes. Fire. The three actions of God described in the first part of the April 16th prophecy from the prophet Nahum. All of them happened in response to the sinful actions of Pope Francis.

Drought covered the entire pontificate of Francis up to the second punishment of 2/22/19. As the reign of King Ahab was marked by drought at the word of Elijah, so also the reign of Pope Ahab, The Idol-Worshipper.

Thus the first phase of the prophecy was fulfilled. Completely. Exactly as foretold. And that first phase was the Judgment of God over Pope Francis. But equally important, it is the Judgment of God in union with the Church that he promised never to abandon. Consider that the first punishment took place on Pope emeritus Benedict’s birthday, April 16th, while the second punishment took place on the feast of the Chair of Peter—the first and the last popes. This signifies that God’s Judgment is in agreement with the constant teaching of the Church from Peter all the way down to Benedict concerning the inerrancy, Divine origin, and supreme authority of Sacred Scripture. The testimony of the Church through all of her popes agrees with God’s Judgment.

(For those who think that Vatican II was some sort of break with the Church? You are mistaken. For John XXIII stands in agreement with the Church and with God concerning the Judgment of Pope Francis. The prophetic sign of this concord? The fire that engulfed California during the Amazon synod started on October 11th—the feast of Saint Pope John XXIII.)

But that’s not all. This Judgment of God and the whole Church against the actions of Pope Francis are attested to by the prophets of God as well. For, after decades of silence, the prophetess of the Great Tribulation, Sister Sasagawa of Akita, released a new message on October 6, 2019, at the opening of the Amazon synod:

“Put on ashes and pray for a repentant rosary every day.”

Her message, coming at the beginning of the idolatrous synod, and only two days following the worship of Pachamama, confirms the account given here that the abominations committed in Rome last October marked our entry into the Great Tribulation. This Tribulation is described by Our Lady of Akita, through the prophetess, in a message given October 13, 1973, forty-six years ago:

“As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never seen before. Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful. The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by My Son. Each day recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops and priests.” “The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. . . . Relevant Radio

A punishment greater than the deluge—an apt description of the Great Tribulation as Jesus Himself described it in Mt. 24: 15–21. Which is precisely how Ezekiel describes it in Ez. 5: 9, 11—the very part of Ezekiel that formed the second part of the April 16th prophecy.

Phase II: The Sentence and the Punishment

What we should now be able to see is that the prophecy of April 16th, which comes in two distinct parts, is actually describing two phases of time. The first is the Judgment of God. The second is the Punishment.

The prophecy of Judgment has been entirely fulfilled. Now we enter the second phase—the Sentencing and the Punishment. Both of these are described in phase II of the April 16th prophecy—the passage from Ez. 5:

The Great Tribulation of Ezekiel

[T]hus says the Lord GOD: Behold, I, even I, am against you; and I will execute judgments in the midst of you in the sight of the nations. 9And because of all your abominations I will do with you what I have never yet done, and the like of which I will never do again. 10Therefore fathers shall eat their sons in the midst of you, and sons shall eat their fathers; and I will execute judgments on you, and any of you who survive I will scatter to all the winds. 11Wherefore, as I live, says the Lord GOD, surely, because you have defiled my sanctuary with all your detestable things and with all your abominations, therefore I will cut you down; my eye will not spare, and I will have no pity. 12A third part of you shall die of pestilence and be consumed with famine in the midst of you; a third part shall fall by the sword round about you; and a third part I will scatter to all the winds and will unsheathe the sword after them.13 “Thus shall my anger spend itself, and I will vent my fury upon them and satisfy myself; and they shall know that I, the LORD, have spoken in my jealousy, when I spend my fury upon them. 14Moreover I will make you a desolation and an object of reproach among the nations round about you and in the sight of all that pass by. 15You shall be a reproach and a taunt, a warning and a horror, to the nations round about you, when I execute judgments on you in anger and fury, and with furious chastisements—I, the LORD, have spoken— 16when I loose against you my deadly arrows of famine, arrows for destruction, which I will loose to destroy you, and when I bring more and more famine upon you, and break your staff of bread. 17I will send famine and wild beasts against you, and they will rob you of your children; pestilence and blood shall pass through you; and I will bring the sword upon you. I, the LORD, have spoken.”

This Lent: Memento Mori

In the days leading up to Ash Wednesday, the pattern of punishment following a Francis papal action did not let up. To mark Francis’ abominable Querida Amazonia, God gave us the pestilence of coronavirus. And thus, the punishments take on an Ezekiel 5 quality.

So, is there nothing that can be done? Certainly not! There is still much to do! As Sr. Sasagawa has urged us, pray and repent! The Great Tribulation has barely begun, and the worst moments are still a bit off in the future. Repentance can soften the heart of God! That is the lesson of Jonah and the Ninevites! You have a job to do this Lent. Repent. Do it with real meaning and with sacrifice.

All through Lent, I will be doing lenten reflections to help people enrich their spiritual lives and prepare for the sufferings that are headed our way.

Pax Christi!

