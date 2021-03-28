“Amoris Laetitia”—Trojan Horse for Gay Fascism, Part I

Since Pope Francis declared 2021 to be a year of reflection on Amoris Laetitia, I have decided to release Confronting the Pope of Suspicion (CPS) in a new paperback edition to facilitate this effort. And I have added this postscript in order to comment on the important events that have transpired since CPS was published in the spring of 2019. My first comment pertains to this year of “reflection.” It is nothing of the sort. Pope Francis isn’t calling for a year of objective analysis of his book. He is calling for a year of promotion and praise for Amoris Laetitia. He is calling for a year of implementation. What a disaster for the Church and for souls.

This year of “reflection” kicks off on March 19th, so expect to find programs and retreats dedicated to praising the worst papal publication in the history of the Church. And that’s not hyperbole. As I stated in my book Confronting the Pope of Suspicion: “Francis and his circle of allies were . . . introduc[ing] doctrinal change on the subject of homosexuality.”1

The “December Massacre”

That headline was too hot to print when my book was first published in May of 2019.2 But just seven months later, in December, this “controversial” claim was vindicated in spades. I’ve called it the “December Massacre.” First, the German bishops announced the convening of a synod to reevaluate the Church’s teaching on sexual morality from a more “scientific” perspective.3 And what this new “scientific” perspective presumably demonstrated is that homosexuality is a natural expression of human sexuality—a direct assault on the Gospel and two-thousand years of teaching.4 What was the justification for such a dramatic reversal of Scriptural teaching according to the German bishops? Amoris Laetitia.5 Did the Vatican issue a response? In a manner of speaking. They agreed with the Germans. Only days after the German press release, the Vatican announced the publication of a new book that argued that the Bible was not qualified to teach on certain contemporary moral issues.6 What was one of those

issues? Homosexuality. According to excerpts of the Vatican text, we need “science” to help us understand today’s moral controversies. Understand how radical this is. Within days of each other, the German bishops and the Vatican issued separate statements which agree on the same heretical proposition, namely, that the Bible—the Word of God—no longer has the authority to give us moral commandments, especially in the area of sexuality, and, more

specifically, homosexuality. Did the pope have anything to say? Yes he did. In his Christmas address to the Curia—which also took place in December, 2019—he said that the Church was two- hundred years behind the times and that the Church needed—guess what— to catch up? “SCIENCE.”7

Complete Vindication for Confronting the Pope of Suspicion

In Confronting the Pope of Suspicion, I showed how Amoris Laetitia elevated science while denigrating Scripture and Tradition, just as the Germans are doing today. If anyone doubted that argument in my book, those doubts should have been put to rest by the events of the December Massacre: Instead of condemning the Germans and their interpretation of Amoris Laetitia, Francis agreed with them. Thus, the December Massacre completely vindicated my book.

Confronting the Mass Apostasy in the Church

The December Massacre refutes the naïve theory, bandied about in some prominent journals, that the Germans were acting unilaterally.8 My book showed that these ideas were not unique to the Germans at all. They were decades old and international in scope. The entire Jesuit order worldwide was infected by it. In the United States, these ideas were aggressively promoted through such institutions as the Catholic Theological Society of America and the Catholic University of America. Today, the German bishops themselves argue that their heretical ideas come from Amoris Laetitia. My book showed that the German bishops are right about that. And today, the American Jesuit Fr. James Martin has been quite active promoting the very same message. Thus the conclusion is painful but obvious. This most certainly is not just some crazy German thing as some influential people have tried to characterize it. It’s is a global heresy inside the Church aptly summed up for us by another American, Sr. Jeannine Gramick of the pro-LGBT organization New Ways Ministry. Here’s what she wrote in the Washington Post before Amoris Laetitia was ever written: