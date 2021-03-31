“Amoris Laetitia”—Trojan Horse for Gay Fascism, Part III

In my own diocese of Raleigh, and kept secret from the laity, a multi-parish, pro-LGBT Lenten Bible study is under way. It is being led by the St. Francis of Assisi parish in Raleigh—a parish with a long-standing LGBT ministry associated with the Raleigh Gay Pride Parade. Participants include unsuspecting parishes that have never before supported any kind of pro- LGBT ministry. In fact, at one parish that I happen to know quite well, St. Andrew’s, they actively resisted such efforts a few years ago and forced the removal of their heretical pastor.36 But this year, in the year of implementation and extortion, gay liberation is being imposed on St. Andrew’s without their knowledge and consent. I am informed by a reliable source that the plan is to use this initial Bible study to secretly impose permanent pro-LGBT ministries at St. Andrew’s and other unsuspecting parishes in the diocese. My source tells me they are using this initial Bible study to identify leaders who can run these LGBT ministries. And while it is true that past efforts, like at St. Andrew’s, have failed, this time is very different. This time they are organized and united.

Just like the gay liberation seminaries of the seventies, gay liberation and equality is being imposed on the orthodox faithful. In an uncanny reflection of societal trends in the West, leftist, gay totalitarianism in the Church is being exported from Catholic academia to the Catholic mainstream, to our local church communities. And just like the seminaries, there will be no freedom to opt out. Mark my words, the mercy and compassion that the LGBT community demands from us will not be reciprocated.37

Live Not By Lies

What is to be done then? This year of Amoris Laetitia has barely gotten off the ground, and that is a good thing for any resistance movement. Plans to implement LGBT ministries are only in their initial planning stages, and that is when a movement is at its weakest. So now is the best time to act, but what should our strategy be? Bishop Barron, again, is the key to our understanding. It is clear from his presentation that it was not his primary goal to instruct his audience. He stated that he was assigned to present on chapters seven through nine, but he tells the audience that he wants to just skip chapter eight, the most controversial.38 Barron wasn’t teaching Amoris Laetitia; he was selling it. And like a dishonest used car salesman, his plan was to hide the defects: To tell lies.

But it wasn’t a car he was selling. It was a Trojan horse—stuffed with heretical German bishops and Jesuits. Pay close attention to Barron’s presentation, and you will see that he praised and defended all the same things the German bishops praise, all the same heresies of the seventies that guided Mundelein Seminary. The connection is difficult to see clearly because Barron employs so many evasions and misrepresentations. He tells lies.

How do the fascists get you to conform, to get you to do their will rather than your own? One way they succeed is by telling lies—lies designed to make you believe that their will and your will are the same. And that takes some intellectual acrobatics, as the dystopian authors teach us: