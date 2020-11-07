Voting Day USA 2020—Election Tracking

November 7th, 9:00am

Michigan admits that a computer “glitch” transferred 6,000 Trump votes to Biden in a county of only 17,000 voters. The adjustment flipped the county to a Trump win. Forty-seven other Michigan counties affected and up to 30 states, including the swing states:

These are the states that use the software that flipped the vote in MI.



ALL of these states votes must be audited.#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/srlnwUQTBF — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 6, 2020

Dominion voting machines were used in most swing states.



How many of those machines had a last minute “software update” that suddenly turned Trump votes into Biden votes?



It happened in Michigan & in Georgia.



It’s time to audit all these machines.

https://t.co/9DF5pKKj6Q — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 7, 2020

Voting glitches in Georgia? Dominion voting machines.



Voting glitches in Michigan? Dominion voting machines.



Maricopa, AZ still counting votes? Dominion voting machines.



Clark County, NV still counting votes? Dominion voting machines. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 7, 2020

November 6th, 3:00pm

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT—Software “glitch” transferred thousands of Trump Votes to Biden in Michigan:

This is big. The software used to tabulate the votes in one county sent at least 6,000 Trump votes to Biden. 47 counties used the software. Other states may have, too. Was it a glitch or a "feature"? pic.twitter.com/eeV4VebbPd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2020

November 5th, 7am

Evidence of Voter Fraud Surfaces

Michigan

The media is calling Michigan for Biden, but the official Michigan state website disagrees. As of 11:20 pm last night, the office of secretary of state is reporting that Trump is leading with 81 of 83 counties reporting. If we need to count every vote, as Biden says he wants, then Michigan is still up for grabs until all the counties come in. But this official website shows Trump, not Biden, ahead in Michigan:

11:00 am

North Carolina went for President Trump last night, but media won’t report it. Here is a screenshot from WRAL News, the local station in Raleigh, NC. As of 11 am, Fox News still has not called the state for North Carolina.

Important to know that NC went for Trump last night, per @WRAL. If Trump holds onto GA and PA, that takes him to 264. Thus, he would only need 1 more state: Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, or Arizona. https://t.co/8C6BGYuO7e pic.twitter.com/UC2Vy2RVAc — John Gravino (@john_gravino) November 4, 2020

12:50 am, 11/4/2020

BREAKING: Reports of Rioting in Portland, Oregon:

That's the thing about states as laboratories of democracy: Some choose descent into chaos. https://t.co/alF5wI3V6V — Jay W. Richards (@DrJayRichards) November 4, 2020

11:00 pm

BREAKING: REPORTS OF ANTIFA RIOTING OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE:

Antifa in Washington DC are assaulting people with cameras. “Walk away or it gets worse.” pic.twitter.com/VO0QMlqTD6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

D.C. Police arrest far-left rioters outside White House after scuffles break out – https://t.co/9sYKovxshj #OANN pic.twitter.com/ymAEFlPP62 — One America News (@OANN) November 4, 2020

9:50 pm

BREAKING: RALEIGH P.D. REPORTS THAT DEMONSTRATIONS DOWNTOWN HAVE TURNED VIOLENT:

As protestors in Downtown Raleigh are now throwing fireworks and other items, the assembly is now being declared unlawful. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) November 4, 2020

8:20 pm

Electoral Map Update Per Fox News:

Biden:

Vermont

Connecticut

Delaware

Trump:

Oklahoma

Tennessee

West Virginia

Kentucky

Indiana

7:10 pm

CNN has called Indiana for President Trump:

4:30 pm

Florida governor reports that Republican ballots exceed Democrat by 150,000 in the important swing state:

BREAKING: #Florida Governor @RonDeSantisFL Just Announced On @FoxNews That #Republican Voters Have Overtaken #Democrat Voters By Over 150,000 Ballots So Far Today. This Swing To The Republicans Started With In Person Early Voting & Was Cemented By @GOP Turnout Today! pic.twitter.com/SkHZQXk0SN — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) November 3, 2020

