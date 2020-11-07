Voting Day USA 2020—Election Tracking

November 7th, 9:00am
Michigan admits that a computer “glitch” transferred 6,000 Trump votes to Biden in a county of only 17,000 voters. The adjustment flipped the county to a Trump win. Forty-seven other Michigan counties affected and up to 30 states, including the swing states:
November 6th, 3:00pm
MAJOR DEVELOPMENT—Software “glitch” transferred thousands of Trump Votes to Biden in Michigan:
November 5th, 7am
Evidence of Voter Fraud Surfaces
Michigan
The media is calling Michigan for Biden, but the official Michigan state website disagrees. As of 11:20 pm last night, the office of secretary of state is reporting that Trump is leading with 81 of 83 counties reporting. If we need to count every vote, as Biden says he wants, then Michigan is still up for grabs until all the counties come in. But this official website shows Trump, not Biden, ahead in Michigan:
11:00 am
North Carolina went for President Trump last night, but media won’t report it. Here is a screenshot from WRAL News, the local station in Raleigh, NC. As of 11 am, Fox News still has not called the state for North Carolina.
12:50 am, 11/4/2020
BREAKING: Reports of Rioting in Portland, Oregon:
11:00 pm
BREAKING: REPORTS OF ANTIFA RIOTING OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE:
9:50 pm
BREAKING: RALEIGH P.D. REPORTS THAT DEMONSTRATIONS DOWNTOWN HAVE TURNED VIOLENT:
8:20 pm
Electoral Map Update Per Fox News:
Biden:
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- Delaware
Trump:
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Indiana