Voting Day USA 2020—Election Tracking

11:00 am
North Carolina went for President Trump last night, but media won’t report it. Here is a screenshot from WRAL News, the local station in Raleigh, NC. As of 11 am, Fox News still has not called the state for North Carolina.
12:50 am, 11/4/2020
BREAKING: Reports of Rioting in Portland, Oregon:
11:00 pm
BREAKING: REPORTS OF ANTIFA RIOTING OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE:
9:50 pm
BREAKING: RALEIGH P.D. REPORTS THAT DEMONSTRATIONS DOWNTOWN HAVE TURNED VIOLENT:
8:20 pm
Electoral Map Update Per Fox News:
Biden:
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- Delaware
Trump:
- Oklahoma
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Indiana