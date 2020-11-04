Voting Day USA 2020—Election Tracking

November 4, 2020
by John Gravino

11:00 am

North Carolina went for President Trump last night, but media won’t report it. Here is a screenshot from WRAL News, the local station in Raleigh, NC. As of 11 am, Fox News still has not called the state for North Carolina.

12:50 am, 11/4/2020

BREAKING: Reports of Rioting in Portland, Oregon:

11:00 pm

BREAKING: REPORTS OF ANTIFA RIOTING OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE:

9:50 pm

BREAKING: RALEIGH P.D. REPORTS THAT DEMONSTRATIONS DOWNTOWN HAVE TURNED VIOLENT:

8:20 pm

Electoral Map Update Per Fox News:

Biden:

  • Vermont
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware

Trump:

  • Oklahoma
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia
  • Kentucky
  • Indiana

7:10 pm

CNN has called Indiana for President Trump:

4:30 pm

Florida governor reports that Republican ballots exceed Democrat by 150,000 in the important swing state:

