Yesterday afternoon, Jon Cooper, a long-time Democratic operative, warned us of the president’s imminent death:

I don’t want to be alarmist, but a GOP source just told me this: “Trump’s condition is serious. He can go either way. Despite all the meds and the presidential care, they could lose him within 3 to 4 days. They’re trying to make his condition look good to reassure his base.” — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 3, 2020

Here is Donald Trump speaking from the the presidential suite at Walter Reed Medical Center later the same day:

I would say that reports of the president’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. Please keep the president and first lady in your prayers.

