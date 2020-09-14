Shooting in Lancaster, PA, Was Self-Defense

Rioting broke out early Monday morning in Lancaster, PA, after another person was shot and killed by a police officer. Here’s video of the rioters attacking the police station:

BLM rioters are aggressively pounding on the police station in Lancaster, Pa. in response to the police shooting of a Latino man who charged at a cop with a knife. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/j4mZFSrkEx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

The police quickly released body cam footage from the officer involved, and here is what it revealed:

This is the man BLM is currently rioting over. Psychopath is chasing the cop and waving his knife like a villain in a horror movie. We are supposed to be overcome with grief and anger that this noble gentleman is no longer with us. pic.twitter.com/ra2CYjQgdo — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 14, 2020

Reports say that the officer was responding to a “domestic disturbance” call. Matt Walsh summarizes the absurdity of this parade of zombies below:

BLM is rioting in Lancaster PA because a domestic abuser chased after a police officer with a knife and got shot. They're literally just turning any knife wielding lunatic into a martyr for their cause at this point. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 14, 2020

For the nuts out there who want to scream racism, I, again, turn to Matt Walsh for the perfect rejoinder:

The Ricardo Munoz shooting was definitely racism. If Munoz was white, that officer would have just allowed himself to be stabbed to death. It happens all the time. Cops are like "Oh you're white? Okay then go ahead and kill me, good sir." — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 14, 2020

Defund the Police?

Now just try and wrap your mind around this for a moment. Take a good look at the huge knife that guy is wielding. This was a domestic disturbance call—the very kind that advocates for defunding the police have suggested should be handled by social workers! I cannot ever recall a time when politicians of any political stripe revealed as much collective incompetence and stupidity as is on display by Democrats today.

