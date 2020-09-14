Shooting in Lancaster, PA, Was Self-Defense

Rioting broke out early Monday morning in Lancaster, PA, after another person was shot and killed by a police officer. Here’s video of the rioters attacking the police station:
The police quickly released body cam footage from the officer involved, and here is what it revealed:
This is the man BLM is currently rioting over. Psychopath is chasing the cop and waving his knife like a villain in a horror movie. We are supposed to be overcome with grief and anger that this noble gentleman is no longer with us. pic.twitter.com/ra2CYjQgdo— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 14, 2020
Reports say that the officer was responding to a “domestic disturbance” call. Matt Walsh summarizes the absurdity of this parade of zombies below:
For the nuts out there who want to scream racism, I, again, turn to Matt Walsh for the perfect rejoinder:
Defund the Police?
Now just try and wrap your mind around this for a moment. Take a good look at the huge knife that guy is wielding. This was a domestic disturbance call—the very kind that advocates for defunding the police have suggested should be handled by social workers! I cannot ever recall a time when politicians of any political stripe revealed as much collective incompetence and stupidity as is on display by Democrats today.