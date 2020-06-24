CHAZ Update—CHAZ to be Dismantled

[Note: Updates to original post appear at the end.]

Multiple sources are now reporting that one person has died and another is in critical condition from a shooting inside Seattle’s Antifa-occupied “autonomous” zone, known as the CHAZ. (I discussed the violent nature of the Antifa occupation here.)

Here is a report from The Guardian

A 19-year-old man was killed and another person was in critical condition after a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle’s protest zone, authorities said on Saturday. The shooting happened at about 3am in the area near downtown known as the Chaz, short for “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”, police said in a statement on Twitter. Seattle’s police department claimed in a press release on Saturday morning that when officers responded to reports of gunshots inside the protest zone, they “were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims”. Police were later informed that the protesters’ own medics transported the two gunshot wound victims to a hospital, the department said. Two males with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview medical center at about 3am, said a hospital spokeswoman, Susan Gregg. The 19-year-old man died and the other person was in critical condition in intensive care.

Human Remains Discovered in Seattle

Other reports are stating that human remains were found on a beach in Seattle, which appears to be partially confirmed by tweets from the Seattle P.D:

Update

Here is video of the chaotic moments after the shooting:

Livestream by @Omarisal showed the chaos in the moments after the shooting at CHAZ. "Street medics" tried to render aid before the victim(s) was transported to hospital by private car. Responding Seattle Police were blocked from entering to investigate.https://t.co/VzAPFOjT7J pic.twitter.com/jGa4IHUAHJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2020

Update 6/22-20: Another Shooting Incident Sunday Night

Reports are coming in that at least one person was injured in a second shooting that took place Sunday night. That’s two shooting incidents for two consecutive evenings in a place that has replaced its police department with a “community policing” program administered by Antifa. The Democrat mayor has said she has no plans to discontinue CHAZ, which she has described as peaceful—a “summer of love.”

Seattle’s CHOP zone, sanctified by the leftwing Democrat mayor, turning into Baghdadhttps://t.co/emp7emIVQ1 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 22, 2020

Update, 6/23/20: Seattle Mayor Announces Plan to Shut Down CHAZ

Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, has announced plans to dismantle the Antifa-occupied area of Seattle known as CHAZ and to return the police to the area. This is in response to the shootings that have taken place in the region and is a reversal of policy for the Democrat mayor. One wonders whether other Democrats who have voiced support for getting rid of police departments will wise up as well.

A member of the Seattle City Council theorizes that the violence isn’t coming from the CHAZ, but from right-wing Trump supporters. Her statement fails to mention the documented attacks of CHAZ members against journalists and Christians, which I described here. But it contributes to the false narrative being promoted by the liberal media that only Republicans do bad things. This video sums up the FakeNewsTM that is being spewed about Chazmania:

MEDIA vs REALITY: The liberal media has constantly claimed that the CHOP zone has been entirely peaceful and inclusive… but the reality on the ground has shown it to be anything but that. pic.twitter.com/v43QySns2q — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) June 23, 2020

Mostly Peaceful?

“Mostly peaceful” is the way the liberal mainstream media has characterized violent rioters and Chazmanian devils. Of course, when you look at the amount of time spent torturing and murdering people as a percentage of the total amount of time spent on earth, most homicidal maniacs could be described as “mostly peaceful.” Eg. The Manson Family was “mostly peaceful.” They spent most of their time in other activities:

doing drugs and

doing nothing constructive

