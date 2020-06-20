BREAKING: HOMICIDE REPORTED IN CHAZ

Multiple sources are now reporting that one person has died and another is in critical condition from a shooting inside Seattle’s Antifa-occupied “autonomous” zone, known as the CHAZ. (I discussed the violent nature of the Antifa occupation here.)

Here is a report from The Guardian

A 19-year-old man was killed and another person was in critical condition after a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle’s protest zone, authorities said on Saturday. The shooting happened at about 3am in the area near downtown known as the Chaz, short for “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”, police said in a statement on Twitter. Seattle’s police department claimed in a press release on Saturday morning that when officers responded to reports of gunshots inside the protest zone, they “were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims”. Police were later informed that the protesters’ own medics transported the two gunshot wound victims to a hospital, the department said. Two males with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview medical center at about 3am, said a hospital spokeswoman, Susan Gregg. The 19-year-old man died and the other person was in critical condition in intensive care.

Human Remains Discovered in Seattle

Other reports are stating that human remains were found on a beach in Seattle, which appears to be partially confirmed by tweets from the Seattle P.D:

Update

Here is video of the chaotic moments after the shooting:

Livestream by @Omarisal showed the chaos in the moments after the shooting at CHAZ. "Street medics" tried to render aid before the victim(s) was transported to hospital by private car. Responding Seattle Police were blocked from entering to investigate.https://t.co/VzAPFOjT7J pic.twitter.com/jGa4IHUAHJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2020

