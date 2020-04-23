Online Lecture Tonight!

APRIL 23, 2020 [ABOVE PHOTO: PIXABAY]

While many events have been canceled due to the present apocalypse, some enterprising groups have taken their shows online. One such group is the Thomistic Institute, run by the Dominicans. They have a lecture series going on, and the next installment is tonight at 8pm, eastern. They have called it, appropriately, “The Quarantine Lectures”:

Clicking on the image will take you to the lecture. So if you’re bored, just sitting around with nothing to do while waiting for the Four Horsemen to show up at your door, why not take in a lecture?

