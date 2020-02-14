Two Assaults on Trump Voters in a Single Week

Fox News is reporting the arrest of 34-year-old Patrick Bradley of Windham, New Hampshire, who is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old Trump supporter at a polling place during the state’s presidential primary on Tuesday.

According to Fox, the teenager was working at a Trump tent when Bradley exited the polling place, approached the tent, screamed a vulgarity at the boy, and slapped him in the face.

As Donald Trump Jr. pointed out, the incident is the second one this week:

So a leftist attacks 3 Trump supporters, including a 15 year old child, in NH this week.



Last week a deranged leftist attempted to run over a group of Trump supporters with a car in FL.



What will it take for the MSM to finally call out leftwing violence? https://t.co/auabw5TKIW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2020

Incident #2: Hit-and-Run Attack on Republican Voters

Fortunately no one was injured in the Florida incident, described here by Fox News:

Authorities in Florida were searching Saturday night for a driver who they claim drove his van into a Republican Party voter registration tent in a shopping center parking lot, just missing six volunteers working there. The suspect, described as a white man in his 20s, then got out of his vehicle and recorded video of the smashed tent, and flashed a middle finger to the startled voter-registration volunteers before driving off, FOX 30 of Jacksonville reported. See Full Fox Story

Senator Marco Rubio condemned the incident, calling it a “politically motivated attack”:

Thanking God that no one was injured in today’s politically motivated attack against @DuvalGOP volunteers today. https://t.co/qKaJ8takNB — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2020

I decided to publish these accounts because people have complained that too many news outlets are ignoring these stories. It is important that voters be properly alerted to the dangers that are out there. And right now, with the acquittal of the president, it appears that the political climate has reached the boiling point. Be safe out there!

Other Recent Incidents

VIDEO: Student Rips College Republicans Sign, Spits on American Flag https://t.co/OK1na38NVj — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) February 14, 2020

Trump Derangement Syndrome and MAGAphobia are a scourge on civil society.



In Nashville, Man Sucker-Punched in the Face for Wearing MAGA-Style 'Make 50 Great Again' Hathttps://t.co/JPlDbhrhh9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 14, 2020

Share this: Print

