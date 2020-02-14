Two Assaults on Trump Voters in a Single Week

Fox News is reporting the arrest of 34-year-old Patrick Bradley of Windham, New Hampshire, who is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old Trump supporter at a polling place during the state’s presidential primary on Tuesday.
According to Fox, the teenager was working at a Trump tent when Bradley exited the polling place, approached the tent, screamed a vulgarity at the boy, and slapped him in the face.
As Donald Trump Jr. pointed out, the incident is the second one this week:
Incident #2: Hit-and-Run Attack on Republican Voters
Fortunately no one was injured in the Florida incident, described here by Fox News:
Authorities in Florida were searching Saturday night for a driver who they claim drove his van into a Republican Party voter registration tent in a shopping center parking lot, just missing six volunteers working there.
The suspect, described as a white man in his 20s, then got out of his vehicle and recorded video of the smashed tent, and flashed a middle finger to the startled voter-registration volunteers before driving off, FOX 30 of Jacksonville reported.See Full Fox Story
Senator Marco Rubio condemned the incident, calling it a “politically motivated attack”:
I decided to publish these accounts because people have complained that too many news outlets are ignoring these stories. It is important that voters be properly alerted to the dangers that are out there. And right now, with the acquittal of the president, it appears that the political climate has reached the boiling point. Be safe out there!